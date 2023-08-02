Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay in Garibaldi is home to 65 personnel, two motor lifeboats and a skiff that are responsible for patrolling the waters from Tillamook Head south to Cape Kiwanda.
The station was founded in 1908, and according to Chief Petty Officer Sherman Baldwin, the Executive Petty Officer at the station, rapidly changing, rough conditions in the north Pacific lead the station to devote most of its energies to search and rescue operations.
“The dynamic and rapid onset of rough conditions in the maritime environment demands search and rescue remain the core of our mission set here at the Station,” Baldwin said.
The station’s 39 active-duty personnel and 26 reservists primarily focus their training activities on supporting the commercial fishing fleet operating in their waters, even though recreational craft represent most traffic. In addition to search and rescue operations, the station also conducts law enforcement activities and works to prevent pollution in the marine environment. It is also the duty of the station commander to serve as the Captain of the Port, monitoring harbor access conditions and restricting traffic as necessary.
“But our simpler mindset is to ensure our crewmembers have the training, resources, and ability to assist the community,” Baldwin said, “whether that is recovering a surfer in distress or regulating the marine fisheries to prevent overuse and ensure longevity of the species.”
The two 47-foot motor lifeboats are the main vessels used by the Guard members at the station in search and rescue operations. They can operate in 20-foot breaking waves and 30-foot seas and have been used in hundreds of rescues off the Oregon and Washington coasts.
Baldwin said that Coast Guard members enjoy the lifestyle in Garibaldi and appreciate the support shown by locals. He said that events like the recent Garibaldi Days Coast Guard versus fire crews waterball tournament offer unique experiences to service members, who are often living hundreds of miles from family and friends.
According to Baldwin, there was a strong sense of connection formed between the guard and community by a mutual knowledge of the dangers faced by Guard members and local fishers alike. During high seas this bond comes to the fore, as members of the local community gather at the bar to watch the fleet’s maneuvers.
“It’s during these times that the community comes together to watch, worry and celebrate the successful crossing of the fleet over one of the most challenging entrances in the Pacific Northwest,” Baldwin said.
Promoting awareness of the potential dangers and measures that can be taken to mitigate them is also a priority for the Coast Guard. Baldwin specifically highlighted the danger of “sneaker waves” caused by king tides during the fall and winter months that cause fast moving water surges over beaches. These types of waves cause the drowning deaths of children in many years and Baldwin said that life jackets give children the best chance to survive one of these surges.
The Coast Guard members at Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay are a well-trained group that are committed to working with boaters to keep their waters safe.
“As members of the Coast Guard and the community we want to ensure every vessel is given the best possible chance to return after a fishing trip,” Baldwin said. “Our hope is to ensure everyone knows that items like life jackets, survival suits, EPIRBs, and radios are crucial in ensuring we can help when disaster strikes.”
If you are interested or know someone who is interested in joining the Coast Guard or Coast Guard Reserve, contact the Coast Guard Recruiting Office in Portland, OR, at 207-761-4307 or visit GoCoastGuard.com.
