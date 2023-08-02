The Coast Guard is a vital force in protecting the waterways and coast of the United States, and in the Columbia River Sector, the missions it strives to carry out relate to maritime security, safety, and national defense.
The 13th Coast Guard District covers the Columbia River Sector (CRS). The Coast Guard 13th District (D13) comprises the Pacific Northwest and is the gateway to the North Pacific and Alaska. D13’s Area of Responsibility encompasses four states and the entire Pacific Northwest coast. It also shares a border with Canada to the north and California to the south.
D13’s headquarters is located in Seattle, with three Sector offices managing operations in their respective areas - Puget Sound, Columbia River, and North Bend, according to the United States Coast Guard’s website.
D13 is made up of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Over 3,000 active duty and reserve members, civilian employees, and Coast Guard Auxiliarists are stationed in the Pacific Northwest, according to the Coast Guard’s Website. D13’s operational assets include 21 Cutters, 132 Boats, and 11 Aircraft.
“The Coast Guard has multiple units situated near the Columbia River, which work to ensure maritime safety, security, and stewardship on the region’s waterways,” Public Affairs Specialist for D13 Travis Magee said. “Coast Guard units in this area conduct a wide array of operations, including search and rescue, law enforcement, pollution response, and aids to navigation maintenance and replacement.”
One of the newer additions to the Coast Guard’s network in Warrenton, OR, is Base Astoria, established Oct. 26, 2022. There is also the Air Station in Astoria that was established Aug. 14, 1964, at Tongue Point Naval Station, Astoria, OR.
“Base Astoria provides operational logistics support for Coast Guard units across the Thirteenth Coast Guard District’s Oregon and southern Washington regions,” Magee said. “Air Station Astoria operates three MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters, and aircrews are able to conduct rescue missions approximately 300 miles from the air station. In addition to search and rescue response at sea, the aircrews are trained and capable of conducting inland and vertical-surface search and rescue operations.”
Additionally, Astoria is the homeport of two 210-foot Reliance Class cutters, the USCGC Alert and USCGC Steadfast. Both cutters returned to homeport recently after patrols in the Eastern Pacific, according to Magee.
During their most recent patrol, the Steadfast crew disrupted the flow of illegal narcotics on three separate occasions, preventing a combined total of more than 11,550 pounds of cocaine from reaching the U.S.
The Alert law enforcement boarding team interdicted a suspected go-fast vessel and suspected drug smugglers, discovering more than 2,600 kilograms of cocaine with an approximate value of $75 million.
At the mouth of the
Columbia River
In addition to its operations in Astoria and Warrenton, the Coast Guard also maintains a base at Station Cape Disappointment in Illwaco, WA.
Billeted for 53 active duty and 12 reserve Coast Guard members, it’s the largest Coast Guard search and rescue station on the Northwest Coast and is the site of the oldest search and rescue station within the Thirteenth Coast Guard District, Magee said.
Magee said that the crew operates three 47-foot Motor Lifeboats and two Response Boat-Small IIs and provides search and rescue response to commercial and recreational mariners and maritime law enforcement.
“Some of the station’s common cases are responding to disabled commercial and recreational vessels, vessels taking on water, and people in the water,” Magee said. “This area is regarded as one of the most treacherous river bars in the world. Because of the large number of shipwrecks near the river entrance, it is often referred to as ‘The Graveyard of the Pacific.’”
While this reputation makes it a hazard for vessels passing through, the “dynamic conditions” also make it an excellent training ground for Coast Guard students attending the Coast Guard’s National Motor Lifeboat School in Illwaco. Magee said students from around the nation come to the school to learn how to care for and operate the 47-foot Motor Lifeboat.
The area is also a great place for Coast Guard Aviators to train at the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School (AHRS) during the fall and spring seasons. While the AHRS is based out of Mobile, AL, the dynamic conditions at Station Cape Disappointment expose aircrews to high-risk training environments, Magee said.
“It’s a week-long course for all pilots, flight mechanics, and rescue swimmers. Currently, there are ten total student weeks a year,” Magee said.
Being in such a high-activity area, students will get opportunities for real emergency responses. Magee said that AHRS, Station Cape Disappointment, and the National Motor Lifeboat School were all involved in the rescue of a mariner in distress about 6 miles west of the mouth of the Columbia River after the disabled 35-foot vessel Sandpiper was capsized by a breaking wave on Feb. 3, 2023.
Other duties
Across the Columbia River, in Tongue Point, OR, you will find two aids to navigation units: Coast Guard Cutter Elm and Aids to Navigation Team Astoria.
Aids to navigation include buoys, day beacons, lights, lightships, radio beacons, fog signals, marks, and other devices used to provide “street” signs on the water.
Coast Guard Cutter Elm is a sea-going buoy tender, and its crew’s primary mission is to service and maintain 131 aids to navigation along the Pacific coasts of Oregon and Washington, as well as in the Columbia River. The cutter also has Law Enforcement capabilities.
Aids to Navigation Team Astoria is responsible for servicing four lighthouses, 325 primary aids to navigation, and 315 secondary aids. The team’s personnel travel north to Ocean Shores, WA, inland to Aberdeen, WA, south to Cape Mears, OR, and inland along the Columbia and Willamette Rivers to Oregon City, OR.
“A unique thing the team does is establish and disestablish seasonal sound signals in Grays Harbor and Tillamook Bay that operate during the summer months and are transported to the jetties via a Coast Guard helicopter,” Magee said.
“Coast Guard units in the Columbia River area conduct a wide range of missions to protect the region’s waterways,” Magee said. “In order to maintain proficiency for these operations, our crews are constantly training to ensure their readiness to respond.”
Learn more at https://www.pacificarea.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/District-13.
