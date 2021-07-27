Coast Guard growing to serve

As my active duty Coast Guard service comes to a close, I wish to emphasize what an incredible honor and privilege it has been to serve as the 13th District Commander for the past two years here in the Pacific Northwest.
During what has been an extremely challenging time in our Nation’s history, I am tremendously proud of our Coast Guard women and men for performing with excellence while saving lives, ensuring maritime security, and protecting our beautiful Pacific Northwest environment.
While our Coast Guard force here in the Pacific Northwest is robust with 15 boat stations, three air stations and multiple patrol boats, cutters, aids to navigation and safety and security units, the success of every mission is intertwined with inter-agency training and our partnerships with local, state, Tribal, and other federal authorities. It is with the support of diligent community members that the Coast Guard stays ‘always ready’ as a lifesaving service.
I am happy to share that the Coast Guard’s presence in Oregon is growing. Astoria has been selected for two future Fast Response Cutters, with a potential for more. For the first time in the region’s history, these new cutters will allow Pacific Northwest units to have constant offshore cutter coverage in areas where our small boats cannot reach.
Additionally, we are looking at opportunities to improve Command and Control between our Sectors and the field units they manage. We are currently analyzing options for reorganizing our operational and administrative Command and Control elements within the Oregon area of operations. Rest assured that any changes made will not result in overall net loss of assets, but will tremendously benefit the maritime community we serve.
As I pass Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis the responsibility of leading the Pacific Northwest’s more than 3,000 Coast Guard members, I want to share that I have endeavored to honor my oath, perform the mission, adhere to the Coast Guard Core Values, and take care of the crews I have been trusted to lead. Myself, and certainly the Coast Guard, sincerely appreciate all that the Oregon communities do to recognize our members and provide the best support to our Service.
Semper Paratus and God Bless.
Rear Adm.
Anthony “Jack” Vogt
Commander, 13th Coast Guard District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.