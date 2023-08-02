In the following interview, we gain insight into the Coast Guard Depoe Bay Station from Senior Chief Petty Officer BMCS Ryan Clendenen.
When was Station Depoe Bay first established and why?
Senior Chief Petty Officer BMCS Ryan Clendenen: Station Depoe Bay was established in 1940 as a Search and Rescue motor lifeboat station. There was a great need as Depoe Bay was a high traffic boating area with both commercial and recreational vessels, although its small size (smallest harbor in the world). The bar (or hole as we call it) is also one of the most treacherous to cross during heavy weather ocean conditions with little to no room for error as it is only 50 feet wide with rocks on each side and two dog-leg turns that have to be made before safely in the harbor. The need for highly trained boat operators to conduct the many rescues through this inlet is what has made this Station a permanent fixture in this community.
How many personnel are currently at Station Depoe Bay?
Clendenen: Currently, the Station has 29 billets for personnel to fill. Although we currently have a compliment of 20.
What are the primary missions of Station Depoe Bay and what is the range of daily missions executed?
Clendenen: Station Depoe Bays primary role is Search and Rescue with an emphasis in surf and heavy weather operations. As one of only 19 surf stations in the Coast Guard, we train and operate in seas up to 30 feet, surf up to 20 feet and sustained winds up to 50 knots. This requires an extensive and robust training plan in order to certify members to operate in these conditions and remain proficient.
We also carry out the enforcement of federal laws and regulations by conducting vessel boardings to ensure boaters meet all safety and navigation requirements where we have an opportunity to interact and educate the community we serve. We also have a duty to respond to environmental hazards and accidents.
On a daily basis we will conduct maintenance and repairs of our attached Motor Lifeboats, complete underway training missions, respond to calls for assistance, perform law enforcement training and tactics, maintain the hundreds of pieces of personal protective equipment we wear and use, and a myriad of administrative functions necessary to maintain finance, supply and personnel.
What types of boats and other crafts are used at Station Depoe Bay?
Clendenen: Station Depoe currently has a compliment of three 47’ Motor Life Boats (MLB’s). They are the only boats in the Coast Guard approved for operations in heavy weather and surf conditions. We also have unit attached vehicles that are used for landside response to put feet on the ground and eyes on the scene when SAR cases arise on beaches and cliffs nearby in order to relay critical information to all assets responding to the rescue.
Give us the sense of Station Depoe Bay’s territory. What areas are covered?
Clendenen: Our AOR (are of responsibility) starts North at Haystack Rock near Pacific City and south to Spencer Creek, just North of the Yaquina Head lighthouse, and out 50 NM to sea. Depoe Bay is an extremely unique and challenging inlet to operate on, but the members who serve here are true professionals and have great pride in the job we are tasked with performing.
To reach Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay, call 541-765-2124.
