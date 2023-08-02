Breaking Waves

Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Hansen (right), Surfman #484 and an instructor at the National Motor Life Boat School in Ilwaco, Washington, operates a 47-foot Motor Life Boat in 2019 while training at Benson Beach near Cape Disappointment. Hansen is qualified to operate the rescue boats in seas up to 30-feet and in more than 50-mph winds.
