At the helm of Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay

Command changed hands last year at Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay when Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Curtis Dewey retired, turning over leadership to Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Corbin Ross, who couldn’t be happier since his arrival.
In his free time, Ross is a dedicated fisherman who also likes to tinker with engines. He lives in Warrenton with his children, 17-year old Victoria and 13-year old Tyler. Born and raised in Bend, Oregon, he is also a lifelong outdoorsman, always looking for a chance to enjoy nature.
Growing up, Ross formed a connection with the Pacific Ocean early, beginning scuba diving with his family at a young age and spending his summers visiting Oregon Coast towns. He saw a lot of the Coast Guard during that time and it wasn’t long before he wanted a piece of the action – driving the boats.
Ross’ first unit was based in Port Angeles, Washington, on the Cutter Active. He was bummed at first because he wanted to drive the small boats, but the tour was far more exciting than Ross had expected. The unit spent much of its time focused on busting drug runners and illegal migrants.
“It was few and far between, but you got something it was intense,” Ross said.
Ross also served tours Newport and Depoe Bay before a five-year stint driving and maintaining boats in Tillamook. He worked two major floods and handled operations during the 2006 flood, coordinating with numerous agencies as the county was soaked.
Ross went from Tillamook Bay to Fort Bragg, California, for a tour at Coast Guard Station Noyo River. He also served in Annapolis, Maryland and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He fondly recalls the beauty of the New England coast, despite its brutally cold seasons. He was pleased to return to the milder winters on the North Coast of Oregon after a short time as Executive Petty Officer at the National Motor Life Boat School.
As he was advancing, Ross knew the head desk at Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay would open soon. He’s had his eye on the job since he was serving in Maryland. He had it locked but pulled back for family reasons. Once retired after more than three decades in the Coast Guard, Ross jumped on the opportunity.
“I wanted to come back,” Ross said. “I loved Station Tillamook; I made a lot of progress here in my career.”
Ross said one reason he came back was the danger of the area. He said the bar is particularly tricky, and assisting boaters and fishermen is a regular affair. He also speaks highly of the crew at Tillamook Bay, calling them fun and hardworking – and most importantly they care about what they do and the community they serve. And you don’t have to look hard to see the popularity of the Coast Guard in the Tillamook area.
“We’re blessed to have a community that supports us,” Ross said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.