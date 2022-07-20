If you’re 55 years old or older and looking for a rental in the Tillamook area, step away from the madness of the rental market and into the stability of Independent Living with Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers.
According to Brian Cameron, Five Rivers Community Relations Director in Tillamook, the company has opened up five units for anyone 55 years or older to rent.
“We’re happy to offer this service to the community because we realize how tight the rental market is in Tillamook County,” Cameron said.
And because the business is set up for independent and assisted living, there are meal options you can also purchase.
What comes with the rent in this new program is, wifi, cable, water and garbage service all covered. You should call for all pricing and availability.
Currently Five Rivers is an 80 unit facility with 70 residents. “We’re an assisted living community with independent living options,” Cameron added. “We’re happy to add this program to our independent living arm of the business.”
