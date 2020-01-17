PEMCO Mutual Insurance released poll results Monday, Jan. 13, that showed many Northwest commuters feel that they are more skillful than other drivers in icy or snowy conditions. Northwest drivers have retained their confidence for driving in less-than-deal situations.
The most recent poll from PEMCO finds about half of Washington and Oregon drivers think they are more skillful than other drivers. Men tend to be most confident: 54 percent claim to be more skillful snow and ice maneuvers than other people on the road. In comparison, fewer than 30 percent of women say the same.
Comfort levels behind the wheel remain steady as well: 56 percent of Oregon drivers claim to be comfortable on the road in wintry conditions, the poll revealed. Only 15 percent of Northwesterners overall said they are very uncomfortable driving in winter weather.
According to the report, Northwest residents have mixed feelings about how cities should make winter driving safer. About 67 percent of the residents surveyed said they thought it is appropriate for cities to use some salt to make the roads safer, while 48 percent favored its usage over other alternatives. On the other hand, 40 percent of Oregon residents said salt is more harmful to the streets than alternatives, and in Portland, nearly 24 percent of residents also cite damage to their cars as a reason why they do not support salting the roads.
“Whether Northwest commuters feel pressure by a boss, or are truly comfortable with driving in the snow, we strongly advise drivers to take precautions when venturing out,” said PEMCO spokesperson, Derek Wing, in a press release. “Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to go and don’t rush.”
Wing said to be prepared for whatever hazards you may face, and keep your vehicle stocked with blankets, water and a first-aid kit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.