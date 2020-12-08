Phillip D. Bogle, 69 of Kamiah, formerly of Nehalem, Ore. passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of the Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia.
