Beginning Jan. 5, you’ll be getting your news a day earlier in the Headlight Herald!
What had been our Wednesday newspaper will now publish on Tuesdays. So that week, you’ll receive your newspaper on Tuesday the 5th.
Receiving the paper on Tuesday will give our readers more time to plan their week’s activities and shopping and provide an earlier recap of the weekend’s news.
If you would like to receive a daily email listing current headlines, you can sign up at tillamookhead- lightherald/newsletters/. You can also sign up for breaking news alerts.
Following us on social media is an easy way to keep up with local news. On Twitter,at facebook.com/tillamook- headlightherald.
If you need help activating your website access and E-Paper account, please contact our customer service department at 503-842-7535 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
If you are not a subscriber to the Headlight Herald, please consider becoming one to support local journalism. You can contact us at the phone number or web link listed above.
Thank you again for your support.
