The office of Secretary of State Bev Clarno today informed the chief petitioners -- a civil rights leader, a former nurse, and a retired businesswoman -- that it is rejecting Initiative Petitions 48 & 49, two versions of a 100% Clean Electricity ballot measure bound for the November 2020 ballot.
This establishes a pattern of attempts by this Secretary of State to impose her will over the will of the people. She is already fighting at least one lawsuit, in which the state has refused to defend her, as a result of her actions.
“There is now a pattern of flagrant abuse of power by this Secretary of State, far outside the norms for any Democrat or Republican who has held the office,” said Tera Hurst, executive director of Renew Oregon, one of the leading groups backing the measures. “The Secretary of State is siding with the oil industry, corporate polluters, and anti-worker special interests to block the ability of the voters to decide their clean air future. It is unconscionable how far special interests will go to protect their profits.”
The reason the Secretary of State gave for rejecting the measures was claiming the inclusion of fair labor standards for clean electricity projects, similar to standards that have been part of Oregon law since 1959, violates the “single subject” rule.
“It is outrageous that the Secretary of State rejected these ballot measures based on labor standards that ensure fair wages, health care and retirement benefits,” said Robert Camarillo, Oregon States Building and Construction Trades Council. “Everyone in Oregon should be concerned about this overreach and what it means when the Secretary of State prohibits language that would ensure that the jobs created in this state provide for hard working families and their communities.”
Margaret Olney, an Oregon lawyer who has worked on dozens of Oregon ballot measures says the Secretary of State’s actions today and over the past year narrow citizen access to the ballot.
“There is no legal precedent for this rejection” Olney said. “The citizen initiative process gives the people the same right to enact laws as the legislature. Until this election cycle, the single subject rule has rarely, if ever, been used to reject a proposed initiative. By ignoring the analysis of the Attorney General, Legislative Counsel, the Oregon Supreme Court and inserting an exceptionally partisan review into a previously unbiased process, Secretary of State Clarno is undermining our initiative process and crippling the power of Oregonians to take their concerns directly to the voters.”
“As Oregonians and Americans, we have a fundamental civil right to petition our government. It’s a cornerstone of our democracy. This Secretary of State is violating our rights, stepping outside the bounds of her office to block that right,” said Lisa Adatto, a retired businesswoman and co-chief petitioner on the measures. “My fellow petitioners and I want to protect clean air through this ballot measure. This rejection is jeopardizing our ability to protect our children’s future through our right to vote.”
“This purely political move by the appointed Secretary of State is an egregious undermining of the democratic process and is a strike against the integrity of the initiative system. As a coalition, we’re discussing our legal options with the chief petitioners and we’ll decide how to move forward,” said Doug Moore, executive director of Oregon League of Conservation Voters. “There’s a good chance we’ll see Bev Clarno in court.”
Renew Oregon is a clean energy advocacy coalition of businesses and workers, healthcare professionals and parents, farmers and ranchers, faith and community organizations, and individuals coming together to move our state away from polluting energy to a clean energy economy. We are working to create good-paying jobs for all Oregonians, protect air and water from pollution, and help families stay healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.