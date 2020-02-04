North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection held an informational rally adjacent to Highway 101 in Wheeler on Jan. 11 because of its concerns about current clear cut logging above Wheeler.
Those of us with North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection are very concerned about the clearcut logging of 94 acres above Wheeler, Oregon by Stimson Lumber Co. that has been taking place recently.
Broadly speaking, our concerns extend to the similar treatment of forest lands bordering many other North Coast towns. How Stimson, and other industrial forest owners, manage their lands has serious and costly consequences for all of us.
Even though they hide behind the claim that they adhere to the Oregon Forest Practices Act, or even go beyond it, what they do to the land that, in a larger sense, all of us share threatens our wildlife (including fish runs), our drinking water sources (and, thus, potentially, our health), and our physical safety (by increasing landslide risk).
Let’s all work together to support improving the management of forestlands and the updating of the Oregon Forest Practices Act.
Four decades ago, this Act was far-reaching and progressive. Since then, California, Washington, and even conservative-leaning Idaho, have instituted more stringent forestry measures. Let’s bring in independent, conflict-free, scientists who can review current forestry practices and determine what would truly be best management practices to protect our forest waters. Current bad practices have the potential to adversely impact all of us who live downstream.
As stated above, NCCWP has many concerns about the current clearcutting going on above Wheeler. Most importantly, we request that Stimson not spray pesticides after clearcutting. This is particularly crucial where logging has taken place in a watershed that is used for drinking water.
People who live in Wheeler have reported that, in the past, when spraying occurs, they can smell it. This is known as “chemical trespass.” Scientists at EPA say that “if you can smell it, you have been exposed to it.” Many people who live in Wheeler are concerned that past pesticide spraying may have resulted in increased cancer rates, including in especially vulnerable preschool children.
We are concerned that these sprayed pesticides can travel in the air, the water, and the soil away from the original spray site. We also strongly request that Stimson do no more clearcut logging of the land above Wheeler. What happens in the hills above Wheeler can compromise downstream water quality in creeks, nearby wetlands, Nehalem Bay, and, ultimately, the ocean.
Timber companies in Oregon that use industrial forestry practices will say they are “following the rules” of the Oregon Forest Practices Act, and that may be true, but that is precisely the point. As mentioned, Oregon has less stringent logging rules than California, Washington, and Idaho. Those of us with North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection are saying that the rules need to change and to be strengthened.
Anyone looking with an unbiased eye at the slopes behind Wheeler would agree. The Oregon Forest Practices Act needs to be modernized to better protect people and the environment. Some of the same companies that cut timber in Oregon also operate in California, Washington, or Idaho. If they can do so profitably there, under more stringent regulations, they can here, too.
For too long, many of our forestlands have been managed only as a resource for wood products. Forests also play a critical role in affecting water quality, wildlife, and the climate. Let’s modernize our forestry practices to protect our forest waters by supporting practices that will insure clean water, healthy fish runs, and a healthy and sustainable forest. Our forests are our future!
