Just as all of our lives have been drastically changed as self-isolation orders tighten the grip of our everyday movement, so too have the lives changed for those with underlying health conditions that reside in Assisted Living.
One might think it would not affect our Residents too much in terms of their day-to-day lives, as they may appear to the outside world to already be self-isolated. However, Assisted Living is not like a hospital, and residents in Assisted Living are given a LOT of freedom and choice.
As a matter of fact, Pre-COVID19 they could come and go as they pleased, we would take them to do interesting things, or family would come pick them up and take them out for an adventure. With self- isolation in effect for everyone those road trips have come to an abrupt dead end.
All activities that involved socialization were immediately cancelled in March, in order to quickly retool our activities calendar to allow for self-distancing and self-isolation.
About two weeks in to the new regime, Sandy Somarakis, Activity Director for Kilchis House approached me about taking the residents out for a scenic drive. My first thought was that’s a “No Go”!
“I don’t think that’s such a good idea Sandy,” I responded. She quickly explained, “I’m only going to take two to three Residents at a time while socially distanced at six feet apart inside the bus. I would like to take them to Bar View Jetty to look at the waves as they sit safely inside the bus. Please! I promise we are not stopping anywhere. They are begging me to get them out of here. They are just so bored.”
Of course it was approved, and of course they went. While they were parked watching a boat bouncing is the surf just beyond the rocks of the jetty, they were surprised to see another bus pull in and park next to them. It was the Griffin House bus! Both Activity Directors looked at each other with a quivering smile, quickly rolled down their windows, as the Residents seated in either bus waved to each other from a safe social distance.
Shortly after that all outside activities, whether socially distanced or otherwise, were cancelled for an indefinite period of time. I’m glad the Residents got to take one last look the Pacific Ocean before all the “fun” got cancelled.
Residents are only leaving the building now for essential medical appointments and that is a rare occurrence, as most Primary Care Physicians are now offering Tele-Health.
Self-distancing is just one of the major challenges faced by the Life Enrichment Department. Another big one has been the “Only Essential Visitors” regulation mandated by the Department of Human Services.
Many Resident family members are actively involved in Residents lives, including frequent visitations. This separation has left both family members and Residents sad and lonely.
I asked Judie Mickelsen, Activities Director for Nehalem Bay House, how they were weathering the COVID 19 storm. She told me, “We are doing a lot of apartment- to-apartment one-on-one craft projects. When we play bingo now, Residents sit at separate tables six feet apart. It’s definitely different, but the Residents don’t seem to mind too much.”
“What are we doing to help residents stay in contact with their loved ones?” I went on to ask. “We have SKYPE set-up so that Residents, family, and friends can visit virtually.”
Kilchis House is utilizing the ZOOM platform for their socialization with family and friends with great success. Residents are often “brought to tears of joy” when they see their family’s familiar face on the screen. Family and friends are encouraged to call ahead to set up a time for a virtual visit. Window visits outside of the Residents apartments should also be scheduled in advance, and are also strongly encouraged.
CDC, OHA, & DHS are sending us updates and changes to regulations daily, sometimes hourly. It’s a lot to comprehend and feels like we are steering a ship on a very uncertain sea.
When the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks, we reached out to the Tillamook County Face Mask Project on Facebook as well as other interested members of the community who had reached out to us about our need for masks.
I am pleased to say that we are all wearing cloth masks, and have a policy and procedure in place for the use/cleaning of the masks. When a staff member checks in for work they are thoroughly screened, have their temperature taken, and assigned a cloth mask for their shift. At the end of the shift the used masks are placed in a designated receptacle for washing by the NOC shift for the next day’s use.
We will need more cloth masks before this over, as while the cloth masks can be washed and reused as opposed to a one-time-use procedural mask, they will only hold up so long with the necessary frequency of washings.
The N95 masks we have received from the Tillamook County Health Department are being held in case of a positive. Securing N95’s has been a challenge for everyone in the healthcare industry, Assisted Living is no exception. We have reached out to Project N95, a resource funded by the CDC and FDA, to obtain more N95 masks. Masks we hope we will never have to use.
Our focus has been on prevention. Staff has been disinfecting “High Touch” hard surface areas such as; door knobs, handrails, and light switches twice per shift for weeks now. In addition, beginning this week we have hired a professional cleaning company to come in weekly to really scour the building with disinfectant on top of our already vigorous cleaning efforts.
We have also been hiring some additional part-time temporary workers. Several of the hires are those who have been temporarily displaced in the food service, lodging, and retail industries in order to help us with screening, cleaning, and the delivery of room trays.
I feel we have been very proactive in our approach; screening visitors, taking staff temperatures, and wearing masks before it was ever required. All these efforts seem to be working, as both staff and Residents are healthy! No one is exhibiting any flu-like symptoms at the time of this writing, and for that we are so very thankful. As a small non-profit, we are managing to stay afloat as we navigate the rules and regulations of self-distancing and self-isolation, all the while working to meet resident and staff needs during these times of troubled waters.
