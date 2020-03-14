If Oregon and the nation needed a reminder of the importance of accurate information, the outbreak of COVID-19 provided it. The spread of the novel coronavirus spawned a parallel, equally contagious flare-up of false facts, opportunistic scams and well-intentioned-but-woefully misguided advice on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and, in particular, the messaging system WhatsApp.
Fortunately, public officials in Oregon, with the help of the media, were able to disseminate timely information, even before the first coronavirus cases were reported. Since then, journalists, health care activists and others have been requesting additional data and documents from public agencies in an effort to inform, rather than panic, the public.
The health scare is an example of why in this era of disinformation and divisiveness, Oregonians are nearly unanimous in their desire to have accurate information about our government, from city hall to Mahonia Hall.
In return for our money and trust, government needs to make public announcements, conduct meetings in public and provide public records. Most of the time, public officials do that so well that it’s boring.
But when they don’t, we Oregonians notice. And we don’t like it.
In 2015, Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned after First Lady Cylvia Hayes was accused of influence-peddling. When journalists asked for records to check her use of public time, money and resources, the governor tried to stop their release.
So, when Gov. Kate Brown was sworn in, she vowed to make transparency a top priority. In 2017, the first legislative session after the scandal, the legislature passed the state’s most comprehensive public records law reform since the Nixon era. A key component was the creation of the Office of the Oregon Public Records Advocate — a professional who would offer open government training, guidance and mediation across the state.
Optimism was high. But it was short-lived. In September of last year, the advocate announced she was resigning over the pressure she felt to put Gov. Brown’s interests above the public interest.
A bill to make sure that doesn’t happen again is awaiting a vote in the legislature now.
That’s not exciting to most people. Oregonians may not care about public records law — but they care about the results of it. And Sunshine Week, organized by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, is a good opportunity to remind everyone why everyone has a stake in government transparency. Oregonians care about their babies. They cared when unsafe day care facilities operated with impunity — until their records were made public.
Oregonians care about school children. They cared when their school plumbing could have been making kids sick, or when teachers identified by their coworkers as abusive were still allowed to work — until those records were made public.
Oregonians care about their food. They cared when grocery stores or restaurants had been quietly violating public safety standards — until those records were made public.
Oregonians care about the thousands of dollars in tax money they send to Salem every year. They care when it’s wasted — until those records are made public.
Oregonians care about accurate information about their government. During this election year’s Sunshine Week, it’s more important than ever to demand anyone asking for your vote to commit to transparency.
This editorial was provided by Open Oregon, a nonprofit freedom of information coalition.
