Salutations, I address you today to announce my candidacy for Tillamook County Commissioner Position No. 2. As the non-partisan elected volunteer mayor of the third largest populated city in Tillamook, I have facilitated the transformation of our centrally located town of Bay City into a place that our residents are talking about, wanting to get involved with, and feel that they have an opinion that matters.
I believe in the First Amendment right to free speech and when our residents come to our meetings, they feel that their voices are being heard. They enjoy the democratic process in Bay City where we have character and pride in what we have to offer our residents and visitors from near and far.
Progress and change can be concerning for some, and that’s when our city council chambers and county commissioner meetings are most attended. Because many people care about preserving what we already have, and because many of us want too see progress, things can get a bit heated at times. But at the end of the day, it is a common goal for us to either agree or agree to disagree, let the democratic process work like it’s supposed to, change the things we can, accept the things we cannot, and have the wisdom to know the difference.
My hope is to become your next county commissioner and bring about sensible change that improves the quality of life we live. It has been very exciting for me to learn about the changes that are coming to our judicial system. Mental Health Court has been one such change. We have a mental health crisis on our hands and this is a way to help support people that are struggling in a way that not only matters, but in a way that says Tillamook County takes care of our own. As kids often say on long car trips, are we there yet, are we there yet? Well we all know the answer to that question is no, not even close.
Adventist Health has received a grant from the federal government to tackle the opioid crisis. Participants from various stakeholders, nonprofit organizations, and county government have been collaborating to evaluate the needs of Tillamook County. I want to be the candidate that helps us get there. We must treat offenders with a greater understanding, support, and in many cases compassion to help them change their lives when it is their desire to do so. We must be responsible and decriminalize offenders so law enforcement can focus on the drug dealers, organized criminals, and suppliers to shut them down. Big busts, like we’ve seen local law enforcement champion are how we stop drugs on the street. I applaud them for their efforts to shut them down.
When our attitudes change, people change, and when people change, we see the results of that change. Recidivism goes down, crime goes down, drug trafficking goes down, and sobriety goes up. People recover and we need to believe in that wholeheartedly, believe in them, and give them the support they need. All of us are touched by this, we know someone in the throes of addiction, and we all know someone that wants to get better. Tillamook County needs an inpatient treatment center focused on detoxification, stabilization, and rehabilitation. Collaborating with Tillamook Community College to offer a drug and alcohol education Program would round out such an effort.
So if you are interested in joining me in these and other efforts as your next county commissioner, please register to vote. We live in difficult political times, there is a lot of polarity in our two party government system. This is a non-partisan position and I am your non-affiliated, non-party, non-political candidate. The other candidates have party affiliations. If you are frustrated with the two party system, I would like your vote. Together, we can make the kind of differences in Tillamook County that matter. With me, you matter because I won’t discriminate, I will bring balance to our county commission. Please join me in this grass roots effort. I will not accept any donations for my campaign, because I believe money needs to come out of politics altogether. What I do accept is that we have problems to solve here in Tillamook. The first step in solving any problem is admitting we have one. Please consider me as the candidate for the people who will be by the people and of the people.
For more information visit: kruebbe.weebly.com.
