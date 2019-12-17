Who are the Oregonians working for minimum wage? What are the characteristics of these Oregonians seeking to get by on the lowest wage?
Nearly all Oregon minimum wage workers are adults, most are women, and most work full-time. And while the majority of Oregon’s minimum wage workers are white, a disproportionate number are people of color.
This portrait of Oregon’s minimum wage workforce is an estimate of what that population will look like in 2022. In 2016, the Oregon legislature established a three-tier minimum wage structure and scheduled yearly increases through 2022. That year, the minimum wage will reach $14.75 in the Portland Metro area, $12.50 in non-urban counties, and $13.50 everywhere else. By then, more than 400,000 Oregonians will have seen their wages go up as a direct result of the legislation, representing one in five workers.
The vast majority of minimum wage workers in Oregon are adults. More than 360,000 workers who will be impacted by the minimum wage increases put into law in 2016 are 20 or older, representing over 90 percent of the minimum wage workforce. Less than 10 percent of directly impacted workers are teenagers. More minimum wage workers are age 55 or older than are teenagers.
The minimum wage affects the well-being of many Oregon children, as one in four minimum wage workers in Oregon are parents, and one in 10 is a single parent. In 2019, a minimum wage earner working full-time will make between $22,880 and $26,000, depending on what region of the state they live in. In most of the state this is not enough for a family to afford a one-bedroom apartment.
Women make up a disproportionate share of the minimum wage workforce. Approximately 55 percent of minimum wage workers are women, while women constitute 50 percent of the current population, and an estimated 48 percent of the total workforce. Industries that employ high proportions of minimum wage workers tend to be industries dominated by female workers.
Case in point: restaurant and hotel workers. More than half of all workers in the Accommodations and Restaurant and Food Service industries are minimum wage workers, and about 56 percent of this industry’s workforce are women.
Workers of color also make up a disproportionate share of the minimum wage workforce. Though people of color account for about 25 percent of Oregon’s population and 23 percent of the state’s projected workforce, they make up 37 percent of minimum wage earners.
That discrepancy is even more pronounced for Hispanic or Latino Oregonians, whose representation in the minimum wage workforce is 90 percent higher than their share of the Oregon population, and for African Americans, whose representation in the minimum wage workforce is a third higher than their share of the Oregon population.
For women of color, the disparity is even more pronounced. There is a long history of Black and Latina women being relegated to low paying service jobs. Women of color make up one in 10 workers in Oregon, but nearly one in five minimum wage workers is a woman of color. By 2022, the minimum wage increase will directly impact 38 percent of women of color workers.
Over half of minimum wage workers work full time, and an additional third work over 20 hours a week. Many of these part-time workers want to work more hours, but are kept at low hours by employers seeking to avoid paying for additional benefits. More work hours also tends to mean greater stability in scheduling, which is particularly important for parents, who must coordinate their work schedules with available childcare.
The vast majority of minimum wage workers do not earn tips. While “minimum wage” may conjure images of a server at a restaurant earning tips, that does not represent the typical minimum wage worker. About 93 percent of minimum wage workers do not receive tips to supplement their income. These workers are employed in industries ranging from agriculture, to transportation, to education.
Conclusion
The vast majority of Oregon’s minimum wage workers are adults, a significant number of whom are raising a family. Most are women, most work full time, and they are disproportionately people of color.
While the minimum wage remains far from what working families need to make ends meet, the 2016 legislation raising the Oregon minimum wage has lifted up hundreds of thousands of the state’s lowest-paid workers.
