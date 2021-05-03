At its meeting on April 14, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission took action that has closed the beach to motorized traffic at Tierra Del Mar. Previously, on beach motorized traffic was permitted during daylight hours on weekdays between October 1 and April 30. The new rule closes the beach to motorized traffic year round. OPRD has placed new notification signs on the beach as well as at the access point along Sand Lake Road at Tierra Del Mar.
Daytime motorized traffic is still permitted south of the beach access on Sand Lake Road. Nevertheless, motorists should be aware of tidal changes, other vehicles and pedestrians, including children playing on the beach.
