It’s been awhile since we have introduced our Board of Directors to the community, so I wanted to take this opportunity to share a bit about our newest board members: Lisa Greiner and Adam Schwend.
Lisa came on board a few months ago and was recently elected as Vice Chair. She is the owner at Oregon Coast Dance Center and currently teaches ballet, tap, jazz, and tumbling in two locations in Tillamook County. She is also the voice of Tillamook Today on the local radio stations and serves on many other boards including the Tillamook Futures Council, and the Tillamook County Arts Network.
When asked why she wanted to join the Chamber Board of Directors Lisa said, “Tillamook County is a small, but mighty, community, and I am passionate about being involved and helping where I can. As a Chamber member, I saw that same passion from the Chamber and felt that the board and organization’s values aligned well with mine.”
She added, “Every summer I travel to various parts of the US for studio owner/dance teacher training, and often get into conversations with individuals from other states who are flabbergasted by what our Chamber does. It makes me proud to be a part of an organization that is actively striving to improve our economy and supports our local businesses.”
Lisa said she is excited to be involved in the Young Professionals of Tillamook and to see more trainings and leadership opportunities available for young professionals in our area. Lisa has experience as a small business owner as well as working for a multi-billion-dollar corporation and we are excited to have her business-savvy expertise serving on our board. She has also played an instrumental role in helping proofread and format Chamber publications.
Our newest Board Member is Adam Schwend, Principal broker at Coast Real Estate Professionals. Adam is also the Director of Cultural Events for the Monday Musical Club of Tillamook and has been in that role for the last five years.
Adam said he wanted to join the Chamber board because, “I think we as a community - especially a business community - are stronger when we work together. I wanted to be able to give back to a community that’s done so much for me and the Chamber has been a big part of making the community what it is.”
Adam said that during his time serving on the Tillamook City Council he was able to work closely with the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce to make sure the City maintained a business-friendly environment and he looks forward to keeping that relationship going, now from the other side of the table.
Adam added that, “We as business owners are running businesses and don’t always have time to go to a city council or planning commission meeting, and can feel good about the fact that even though we can’t be there as individuals we know the Chamber is stepping up and advocating for us and for a pro-business climate here in Tillamook.”
If you would like more information regarding the Tillamook Chamber Board of Directors, visit our website tillamookchamber.org.
Justin Aufdermauer is the executive director of the Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.