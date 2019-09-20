If you attended the YMCA annual fundraiser, “A Day in Paradise, a Luau on the Coast,” this past Saturday, you would have to agree this was one of Tillamook’s premier events.
Kaylan “At the Y” Sisco and his crew did a fabulous job raising upwards of $100,000 for our Y again this year.
The food and drink, decorations, music, games, silent and live auctions and mingling made for a great night out in Tillamook. I used the evening as my weekly “Date Night” with Jen.
This event proves that when there is a need, and the entity is a viable one, our community comes together like no other I’ve ever seen in my 31 years in the newspaper business. You could not have fit any more bodies in the skating rink for dinner.
Kayla even pulled off a great rendition of Magnum P.I., no Kaylan your look was not wasted on me. I even had a good reason to breakout my very colorful Hawaiian shirt for an evening.
For me, It’s more personal. As someone who runs businesses, I need to pick and choose where we donate our hard earned money. The YMCA is a place that strives to be all inclusive. They will not turn anyone away from there offerings due to financial reasons.
So the YMCA is here for all of us and as Kaylan always says, “it’s our Y.” That’s a no brainer for us, to support an entity that serves so many demographics, old and young, no matter your financial situation.
Saturday night’s event only backed up that claim, because all of us pitched in to ensure the Y remains open to all Tillamook County citizens.
Great job Kaylan, staff and volunteers and great job Tillamook for making this organization a priority, and in doing so, making it truly everybody’s YMCA now and for years to come.
