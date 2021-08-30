Summer days are quickly passing by but there is still time to visit many of Tillamook Coast History Alliance partners. How about planning a trip to one of our many outstanding local museums or taking a ride on the Oregon Coast scenic railroad recently highlighted on Good Morning America?
One of our new alliance members is the Tillamook County Cemetery Preservation and Historical Group. The group is currently training volunteers in safe preservation methods to clean gravestones. Future goals include documenting historical aspects of the cemetery and getting volunteers trained to repair broken or damaged gravestones.
A message that the group is trying to get out to people is that many rural Oregon cemeteries have non-perpetual care. This means that when a grave is in the non-perpetual cemetery it is maintained by the family and friends of the deceased. Lacking this knowledge, many people wrongly believe that when the graves are not being maintained it is the fault of the cemetery authority.
The group was awarded a grant from the Oregon State Historical Cemeteries commission to buy preservation safe cleaning kits. Gravestone cleaning will be at Bay City Cemetery, Tillamook IOOF Cemetery, and Nestucca Valley Community Cemetery through early fall and the group can always use more volunteers.
Contact information for
TC Cemetery Preservation and History Group www.tillamookcemeteries.org
Tillamook Coast History Alliance www.tchistoryalliance.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.