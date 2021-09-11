The following resolution was adopted on September 6 by the Tillamook County Democrats:
WHEREAS: At the start of the 2021 fall school year, COVID-19 positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise in Oregon (Oregon Health Authority, September 1, 2021)
WHEREAS: Tillamook County positive COVID-19 cases have increased, with 1 out of 18 Tillamook County residents infected since the start of the pandemic. (New York Times COVID-19 Tracker)
WHEREAS: There have been over 30,000 cases of COVID-19 in children ages 0-19 in Oregon, including more than 450 hospitalizations and multiple deaths in the same age group as of September 1, 2021. (Oregon Health Authority)
WHEREAS: There is no vaccine available for children under the age of twelve, leaving them susceptible to airborne virus. (Centers for Disease Control)
WHEREAS: It is important that children be in school and be safe; having full classrooms of unmasked children is not safe. (Centers for Disease Control)
WHEREAS: It is important children have continuity in their education, not interruptions due to outbreaks or quarantines. (multiple Tillamook County teachers)
WHEREAS: Tillamook County Democrats agree with the national Democratic Party that all members of our community must be respected, and are committed to the health and economic well-being of our entire community. (Democratic Party Platform)
THEREFORE, THE TILLAMOOK COUNTY DEMOCRATS RESOLVE:
Section 1. Tillamook County Democrats reaffirm support for the Oregon Governor's Executive Order on School Masks.
Section 2. Tillamook County Democrats support the roles of the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education in developing rules and overseeing compliance related to use of masks in schools.
Section 3. Tillamook County Democrats support revising mask guidance as health and safety conditions in schools change.
Section 4. Tillamook County Democrats support individual rights and freedoms, but those rights and freedoms come with responsibility - to one's self, one's family, and one's community. Individualism is important, but the common good is equally, if not more important. We must take care of each other, not just ourselves. That is our social contract. That is what it means to be part of a caring, functioning community.
