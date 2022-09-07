Summer is finally in full force on the north Oregon coast. With spring being so cold and wet, we are hoping to squeeze as much summer weather as possible out of the season. But the reality is that September is almost here and that means the fall term at TBCC is fast approaching. Registration is open through September 18, with the fall term beginning on September 19.
New students for the fall term need to contact a Student Success Coach in Student Services to prepare for registration of fall classes. Current students can register online anytime up through September 18.
There are many resources available from different sources that can help students fund their college classes. Again, Student Success Coaches and Financial Aid Specialists can provide details on these opportunities. Foundation scholarships are also open until September 5. One online application can serve to cover all the scholarships for which each student is qualified. Career to Career Scholarships are also open until September 14. These are for students that have been out of school for at least five years and can cover all tuition for a degree or certificate.
TBCC is also starting new programs this fall. A Nursing Assistant certificate program will be offered in September. A new Entrepreneurship option within the TBCC online Business Administration program will also be offered starting this fall. The CDL Truck Driving program will start offering weekend courses this fall. Finally, two new transfer programs will begin this year in Sociology and Sociology/Anthropology. We are excited to be offering these new program opportunities this year.
We are also looking ahead to next fall to expand on our healthcare programs. The college is still on track to have a new nursing program start in fall of 2023. Those students who have completed the required prerequisite classes will be able to apply for the program this coming spring. In addition, we will be offering a Para-medicine program in partnership with Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC), where local students who complete the current EMS program will be able to go a second year, taking online classes through SWOCC and labs and clinicals right here at TBCC to earn an AAS to become a Paramedic.
All of our healthcare programs will be located in the new Healthcare Education Building that will be constructed over the coming few years thanks to Tillamook County voters approving our $14.4M bond measure in the May election. But we are continuing to add these new programs to meet the needs of county residents to obtain training for high paying, rewarding careers.
If you ever have any questions about any of our programs, please reach out to Student Services and they would love to answer your questions and get you on track to meet your career and educational goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.