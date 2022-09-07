Ross Tomlin Casual Head Shot.jpg

Dr. Ross Tomlin, TBCC president.

 File photo

Summer is finally in full force on the north Oregon coast. With spring being so cold and wet, we are hoping to squeeze as much summer weather as possible out of the season. But the reality is that September is almost here and that means the fall term at TBCC is fast approaching. Registration is open through September 18, with the fall term beginning on September 19.

New students for the fall term need to contact a Student Success Coach in Student Services to prepare for registration of fall classes. Current students can register online anytime up through September 18.

