The 2021 Oregon state legislative session was completed this past June. As always, there are many bills approved and signed into law that impact community colleges. This year was no exception. I want to share some of the main bills that will become law this year that will have an impact on TBCC.
First, thanks to the quick recovery of the state revenue picture over this past winter into spring, the Legislature was able to fund community colleges at the full amount that we needed to maintain our current level of service. This was great news since it seemed very unlikely that would happen this past fall.
The other legislative result that involves funding was approval of $8M in matching funds to help TBCC build a new building on our campus, just south of the current main campus on property we already own. We are extremely grateful to have $8M in economic development funding coming to Tillamook County to support higher education. The College will now start working on raising the remainder of the required funds and will be sharing those plans with the community soon.
To help students, the Legislature also approved funding for colleges to hire a full-time Benefits Navigator that will assist students in determining eligibility and applying for federal, state and local benefits programs. Colleges will also now have to display all their mandatory fees and costs of required course materials on their website. TBCC is supportive of this requirement and has been in compliance for years. In addition, law enforcement agencies and public bodies are prohibited from denying benefits and opportunities to people based on their federal civil immigration status, along with inquiring about an individual’s citizenship status.
Finally, the Legislature passed a bill that will require community colleges and universities to work together to develop common course numbers between the two systems. This should enhance seamless transfer for students between colleges and universities. Over 60% of TBCC students have transferring to a university as a goal. This will help make it easier for them to do so.
On August 25th, the College hosted a Legislative Summit for our four state legislators. We had all four attend (Senator Betsy Johnson, Senator Dick Anderson, Representative Suzanne Weber, and Representative David Gomberg). We also had all three Tillamook County Commissioners attend. We shared our plans for the coming year, including the start of a capital campaign to raise the rest of the money for our new building after receiving the $8M matching funds from them. We are very fortunate to have committed legislators that are so supportive of TBCC and the county.
As our 2021-22 academic year gets started this week, we are excited about all the positive projects that the College will be working on this year. We will be talking about these in more detail with the community and in future TBCC Connections as we go through this year. We are excited with the work ahead and look forward to continuing to deliver post-secondary and workforce development opportunities to Tillamook County to help this community thrive. If you have any questions, my door is always open.
