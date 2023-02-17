February is National Career-Technical Education (CTE) month. In Oregon, the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA) works with the 17 community colleges to promote and highlight all the great work being done across the state to train and prepare Oregonians for the state’s workforce and industries with high-paying jobs. We will highlight different fields and areas of study each Wednesday at noon on Zoom, encouraging all of our legislators to view how our community colleges meet the high need for trained workers in many different areas. TBCC will be one of the colleges highlighted in the Feb 15 segment that focuses on our welding program.
CTE is one of the three major focus areas at our community colleges, along with transfer to universities and community education opportunities. TBCC has been focusing on growing our CTE programs over the past six years and will continue to do so into the future. We want to offer more opportunities for Tillamook County citizens to find rewarding careers in many different fields that provide family-wage jobs with the ability for advancement. We currently offer CTE programs in business, criminal justice, manufacturing and industrial technology, welding technology, agricultural technology, truck driving (non-credit), and a growing number of healthcare-related fields. These include a basic healthcare certificate, EMS (paramedic program coming in fall 2024), phlebotomy, medical assistant, CNA, and nursing (will be starting our own RN nursing program next fall). As we get close to opening our new Healthcare Education Building, hopefully in the spring of 2025, we will be exploring more healthcare-related programs that highly need trained workers in Tillamook County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.