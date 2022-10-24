Ross Tomlin Casual Head Shot.jpg

Dr. Ross Tomlin, TBCC president.

 File photo

The fall term is well underway at TBCC. In fact, this week is already mid-term. Besides the growing number of academic programs we have been offering, we have just started a couple of new programs. One is an Entrepreneurship option within our Business Management program.

The other new program is a Nursing Assistant program which awards a short-term certificate and prepares students to take the certification exam to be licensed as a CNA. That class with 10 students is going on right now and will help produce some much needed CNAs for healthcare providers in Tillamook County.

