Summer is going much too fast in Tillamook County. We are having wonderful weather and enjoying a slightly slower pace. TBCC is now beginning to gear up for what we hope will be a strong fall term. Summer term is finishing up in a couple of weeks and students are preparing for the upcoming fall term, which will begin on September 21.
We are confident we have a plan in place to safely serve students on campus. During summer term, we held online classes and a limited number of face to face classes and it went very well. For fall term, we are increasing the amount of face-to-face classes to approximately half of the classes offered. Students will have a choice between taking classes remotely on Zoom, fully online, fully face to faces, or a combination of online and face to face, which is called hybrid. We have been following the Governor’s Executive Order for Higher Education all summer and will continue this fall. That includes requiring all students, faculty, and staff to sign in at the lobby, wear a face covering when on campus, and follow social distancing guidelines. All face-to-face classes will have students spread out in classrooms using social distancing guidelines and classrooms will be sanitized after each class.
Since the high schools in Tillamook County will all be starting the school year online, TBCC will again offer all juniors and seniors in Tillamook County’s high schools free college classes. We are also offering all 2020 graduates from a Tillamook County high school one free TBCC class in the fall. We are pleased to be able to offer these services to students.
Our student services team is excited to provide New Student Orientation sessions scheduled for August and September. They will be face to face in small cohort groups matching our new Learning Communities. These Learning Communities are broad categories of majors that allow students to pick a general area of study to focus on as they start their college career. New Student Orientation helps students learn the technology resources available to them at the college and provides important information about services. All new students must attend an orientation.
Applications are also open for both our Career-to-Career scholarships and TBCC Foundation scholarships. Scholarship descriptions and applications are available on our website www.tillamookbaycc.edu. Deadline to apply is September 9.
Finally, we are very proud to announce that TBCC has been chosen as the #10 best community college in America and the only one in the top 25 in Oregon. This award was given by SmartAsset, a financial technology firm who has conducted the study for the past seven years where they analyze student-to-faculty ratio, graduation and transfer rate, and cost of tuition and fees. So we go into the fall term with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and encouragement that we are serving the people of Tillamook County with high quality higher education opportunities.
