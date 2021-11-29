The TBCC Foundation has honored Mildred Davy every fall since 2000 with a luncheon in her name to recognize all of the scholarship recipients at the college. And then COVID hit. For the past two fall terms, we have been unable to hold the special luncheon ceremony. This year, the Foundation board decided to do something different to recognize all the people who make scholarships possible, starting with Mildred.
For many years, Mildred was the voice of Tillamook as the radio host of “It’s a Woman’s World,” which aired on KTIL and she was a huge advocate for higher education. In 2002, the first endowed scholarship was awarded in her name to Lori Collingsworth. The endowment was started with $19,000 but has now grown to over $168,000 and has helped 43 TBCC students over the years!
This year to honor Mildred, the Foundation celebrated Mildred Davy Day on November 17. A special program aired during the college’s regularly scheduled Tillamook Today segment on KTIL at 9:30 am. The program honored Mildred and shared stories from three scholarship recipients who each had a different story of why they came to be at TBCC. There was a common thread throughout each student story: it was a scholarship that paved the way for them. The program also shared stories of Mildred’s impact as shared by Van Moe and Chris Weber who were two long-term friends of Mildred’s. The program even included some of Mildred’s previously recorded clips from her own radio show. Also on Mildred Davy Day, the TBCC Foundation Board distributed yellow roses to local businesses to recognize Mildred and thank donors. Mildred loved yellow roses and was well known for her rose garden. And finally, a video was shared on the TBCC website of three TBCC students who are recipients of Foundation scholarships. The Mildred Davy Day events and activities were made possible due to a generous donation from TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union and Near Space Corporation.
Access to scholarships is vital for students to obtain a college education. The TBCC Foundation provides over 40 scholarship opportunities each year that total around $90,000. In 2021-22, we helped 65 students and awarded just under $95,000. Many of these students need these funds to be able to pursue and continue their education and the scholarships have had a large, positive impact on their lives. In addition to Foundation scholarships the College offers the Career-to-Career scholarship that has supported 102 students since 2017.
So thank you Mildred Davy for all you did to promote education in Tillamook County and thanks to all the wonderful donors over the years that have helped hundreds of TBCC students to change their lives and reach their dreams. Your gifts will live on forever and have a continuing positive impact on so many lives.
