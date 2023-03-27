Ross Tomlin Casual Head Shot.jpg

Dr. Ross Tomlin, TBCC president.

 File photo

Last week, a group of TBCC staff, board members, and a student visited the capitol in Salem to attend a legislative summit. We met with our legislators, attended bill hearings, and had very productive discussions as we shared our thoughts on budget needs. This legislative process reminded me of the several different levels of governance at a community college, all working together to help the college function effectively so that we can be successful for our students. With the biennium funding session happening at the state legislature, this is a good time of year to share those levels of governance with you.

The Oregon State Legislature provides approximately 40% of the funding we receive annually, which goes to our general fund. Property taxes and tuition/fees are the other main sources of revenue. The TBCC Board will approve our budget in early June without knowing what allocation we will receive from the state; this makes budgeting an added challenge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted: