The fall term for TBCC has just ended. It has been challenging with the emphasis on keeping faculty, staff, and students safe through the continuing pandemic. It has all of us, including students, pretty exhausted. Yet, the college had a successful term as far as overall enrollments and being able to help students to finish up the term successfully. Overall, we were up 2% in full-time equivalent students for the term compared to last fall, and up 1% compared to fall 2019, prior to the beginning of the pandemic. This positive trend is definitely different from almost all of the community colleges in Oregon, and most throughout the country.
Some of you may have seen a recent front page article in the Oregonian about the declines in community college enrollments throughout the state, even showing TBCC with large declines. The story was somewhat misleading since it gave numbers based on total headcount at each college, which includes all of the community education classes that are not for credit and are typical for personal enrichment. This is where most of the loss occurred at the colleges since the vast majority of these classes need to be in person, which has not been possible through much of the pandemic. But this does not include the students that are working toward a degree or certificate. Looking at those numbers, TBCC is actually up during the pandemic. Most of the other colleges in Oregon did lose a great deal of enrollments even in this area. One of the reasons we feel this did not happen at TBCC is because we stayed open throughout this pandemic, offering many face- to-face classes as well as online classes. Now we even have Hy-flex classes, which include face to face, online, and remote classes on Zoom all in the same class, so students can choose the mode that works best for them for any class period. This flexibility has really helped our students.
As mentioned in a previous TBCC Connections, TBCC is beginning the process to develop a new strategic plan that will carry the college forward for the next seven years. Over the coming several months, we will be asking community members to provide us with feedback, input, and ideas on where you feel TBCC should be headed in the next seven years, what programs we should offer, and how we can best serve Tillamook County residents. We will do this through an online survey, individual interviews, and focus groups. Please do take a few minutes to take the online survey and provide your feedback. The survey can be found on the front page of our website www.tillamookbaycc.edu or directly at https://www.research.net/r/TBCC-Strategic-Planning-Survey. We will then analyze all the feedback and input and develop the new strategic priorities, mission and vision statements, and values for the college to follow over the coming seven years.
The college will be closed December 20-24, but will be back open on Monday, December 27 through Thursday, December 30, and then again all week starting on January 3. Now is the time to register for winter term classes that will begin on Monday, January 10. TBCC has had a successful 2021 and are looking forward to an even better 2022! Happy Holidays and Happy New Year from all of us at TBCC!
