Ross Tomlin Casual Head Shot.jpg

Dr. Ross Tomlin, TBCC president.

 File photo

It has been one year since the citizens of Tillamook County approved our $14.4M bond for constructing a new Healthcare Education Building on our campus. All of us at the college greatly appreciate the trust the county has in TBCC and our future. I want to provide an update on the progress being made not only on that project but also on the renovations to the Center for Industrial Technology building that is located across Third St. from the main campus.

The college has hired a project management firm, Wenaha, to coordinate and manage both projects. We have also hired Opsis to be the architects for both projects.

