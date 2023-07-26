Ross Tomlin Casual Head Shot.jpg

Tillamook Bay Community College, like all community colleges in the US, is open access and open enrollment. Anyone who has a high school diploma or GED can register for classes. We encourage everyone who wants to improve their lives through education to come and talk to our Success Coaches. They can help students develop an educational plan that will meet their needs and goals.

I am sure everyone has read about the Supreme Court ruling to eliminate Affirmative Action. This certainly impacts universities that have competitive enrollment criteria. Whereas this does not impact community colleges, we are saddened to see that one major way that protects minorities against discrimination in being admitted to a university is now gone. TBCC will continue to be a strong supporter of ensuring that all students and potential students receive the resources and help they need to succeed in college. Some require more and different help than others. This is the definition of equity, as opposed to equality, where everyone is treated the same.

