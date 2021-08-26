It is hard to believe that another school year is almost here. All of us at TBCC are gearing up for a busy fall term, advising and registering students, and getting the classrooms ready to go. Our summer term has a couple more weeks, then a break until the fall term starts on Monday, September 20. There will be new student orientations occurring over the coming weeks, and they will be organized by our new Learning Communities, which are divided into groups of similar majors, like Healthcare and Outdoor Careers.
After having a stressful year in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, we were excited to see restrictions lifted so we could return to some level of normalcy. With the new outbreaks from the Delta variant, however, we have now reinstituted our mask mandate, which will likely remain in place through at least the fall term. But even during the height of the pandemic last year, TBCC was open with face-to-face classes unlike most of the other community colleges in Oregon. We will continue to have more than half of our classes offered face-to-face this fall, and continue our health protocols that kept the campus safe through all of last year. Thanks to the federal COVID funds we received last year, we were able to upgrade our technology in all classrooms to a new Hy-flex model, which will allow students to choose a remote, online, or face-to-face option for different classes this year. The few classes we ran this way during the spring term were well received, and we are planning more for this fall.
There are so many good reasons to check out what we have available at TBCC for this coming year. We have many resources to help cover your education costs, for both credit and non-credit classes and programs. Between numerous scholarships, federal relief funds, emergency funds, federal PELL grants, Oregon Opportunity Grants, the Oregon Promise, and other federal, state, and college resources, the cost of attending TBCC can be significantly reduced for most students. For example, the cost of our Truck Driving program can be curtailed with available resources, and with four weeks of instruction students are prepared to take the exam for a Commercial Driver’s License, qualifying them for many available jobs with most earning over $50,000/year. Advisors in student services can help you navigate the process for locating these resources and getting signed up for these classes.
So please do check out all of the program and class opportunities we have to offer at TBCC. We continue to add more new programs to meet the needs of all citizens in Tillamook County and provide training for high-paying jobs and careers. We look forward to helping you find the right one to meet your goals and dreams and are excited about the new academic year coming up.
