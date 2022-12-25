Ross Tomlin Casual Head Shot.jpg

Dr. Ross Tomlin, TBCC president.

 File photo

As 2022 comes to an end, it is a great time to reflect on the year and what has been accomplished. This has been an exceptional year for TBCC with the passing of the $14.4M bond to construct a new Healthcare Education Building, developing a new strategic plan to move the college forward for the next seven years, and rebounding with our enrollments from the pandemic to grow 16% and exceed our longstanding goal of 500 full-time equivalent students, just to name a few. But our TBCC Foundation, a separate 501.c.3 organization that helps support our TBCC students through scholarships and fundraising for large college projects, has had an amazing year as well.

The TBCC Foundation is led by Britta Lawrence, who was promoted to the Executive Director role a year ago after being our Development Director for the previous two years. She has added three new board members to the Foundation over this past year, including Joe Warren, Alicia Ritter, and Ann Batchelder. Michael Weissenfluh, a retired TBCC faculty member, is the President of the Foundation Board.

