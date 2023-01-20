Ross Tomlin Casual Head Shot.jpg

Dr. Ross Tomlin, TBCC president.

The new year has begun, and being an odd year means the Oregon State Legislature will have its long session to produce the state budget for the next two years. This budget will include our state allocation for the 17 community colleges, including TBCC. About 40% of our annual budget comes from this state allocation. The remainder of our budget comes from property taxes, student tuition, and fees.

Many new legislators are serving this year, which means building relationships. We will spend a lot of time during the session educating legislators on the needs of our colleges so we can continue to provide students with the programs and resources they need to meet their educational goals.

