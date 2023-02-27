Suzanne Weber

Tillamook County is a hidden gem, a rural county lodged between the coast and the city, defined by its rocky coastline, charming coastal towns, and picturesque mountain forests. There’s a reason those who visit want to stay. The quality of life here is hard to beat.

While the rustic nature of this corner of Oregon paradise is a key to its charm, in some ways we have failed to keep up to modern standards. One case in point is Highway 6, a stunningly beautiful two-lane road joining Banks in Washington County to Tillamook and the coast beyond. Known as the Trees to Sea Scenic Byway, Highway 6 winds through sharp and sometimes blind turns, along steep forest slopes, usually with limited shoulders. As beautiful as it is, it can also be dangerous, especially at night and in bad weather. In a single treacherous week in August 2021, three accidents left four people dead.

