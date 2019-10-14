I had quit writing. It wasn’t a conscious decision. About a year ago I sat down to knock out the fifth and final column about our son coming home to live, and nothing came out.
Some might call it writer’s block. I didn’t. It just seemed I’d said all I needed to say. Some readers would say, more than I needed.
I thanked Joe Warren, my editor/publisher who was unfailingly tolerant and said goodbye. He wished me well.
Still, I feel there was one last column for all those other parents whose kids had come home to live. A few of you told us your stories, saying, you’re not alone. You said, there are a lot of us.
So here am I coming out of my corner again like a boxer too long in the ring.
A couple of years ago I dreaded the phone call I knew we would get one day, our son telling us he had no place to go, much like the one some of you got. I’d told myself I wouldn’t take him in one more time. I didn’t know what my spouse would tell herself when he calls. Will you take him in again, I asked her? Of course, she said. I held my head in my hands.
I don’t know why it was different this time. I think he was looking directly at the street and knew it. I have clinical depression, he announced so matter-of-factly that first night. We are trained professionals and we were embarrassed to admit we had missed it. He had hidden it so well. He had never shared his feelings. He told us this time because he must have figured he had nothing left to lose.
His doctor found a med he could tolerate. It magically transformed him from a dysfunctional recluse to charismatic, flipping upside-down the depression that trashed his career, his marriage and most friendships. Overnight he became, if not Peewee Herman, then, at least, Mr. Rogers.
I don’t care how well the interview goes. If you don’t have teeth you’re not getting the job. He got fitted for dentures. He stepped out the door and caught my eye. His smile is stunning, measured in megawatts. The dentures look natural and therefore our son is beautiful again.
He is a large human, well over six feet, broad shouldered, immensely powerful and so the reincarnation from toothless old man to dazzling virility is breathtaking. Wow, I say. He smiles at me again, winks, and I swear I see a star highlight rotate slowly off one dogtooth.
He gets his drivers license so he can work, jumping over the still confusing deadbeat dad law, which, in its wisdom, says if you can’t make child support let us help you by taking your driver’s license. He gets a job. He gets a promotion. Joani and I look at each other slack-jawed when he comes in after graveyard shift and says to his mother, apropos of nothing while he focuses on retrieving pastries from a sack, I remember you like scones, Mom. He repairs friendships. He sees his kids regularly. He sends child support.
I’ve been holding it for decades. I let out a long slow breath.
One day he asks, how much of an age difference is too much?
I suppress a laugh. I am not ready for this discussion. How old is she, I ask, rubbing my chin as if a wise genie would come out of my ear like smoke. That’s twenty years, I say, rubbing my chin some more. Do you think that’s a lot, I ask? Right, Dad, that is a lot. Still I say, it’s nice to be asked. He grins. It is indeed, he says.
Our roles have changed. I’m no longer the sheriff. I give no advice unless asked. It is one of the few times I can remember him ever asking for my advice, most likely because I was always giving it.
We settle in. He takes care of me as if I were a helpless old man, which, I realize, I am for most intents. I find myself letting go and leaning on him more and more as he flies to my aid. If I squint I think I can see his cape. I imagine him with his fists on his hips. And he has an endless reservoir of patience. Where did that come from?
He is our IT guy, explaining the mysteries of the net. Joani asks him to do things for her and he is standing beside her before she finishes. He and I both like to cook. We alternate. I’ve yet to do the dishes. He gains a bunch of weight because he is no longer on the Karen Carpenter diet. He then loses it all.
It seems everything is funny. It is so good just to take our guards down and laugh.
You’ve told us your stories, some of you have, and they didn’t all come out like this one. They’ve broken our hearts, some of your stories have, and frightened us. How close our stories are. We are so lucky this one is ours.
