Sen. Dick Anderson calls for clarity ASAP from Gov. Kate Brown on metrics used to determine when coastal community restaurants will be able to bring people back to work with indoor dining.
“In the short time I have been in office, we have been overwhelmed with unemployment claim issues from people up and down the coast and business owners looking for answers,” said Anderson.
The governor has indicated that the primary driver of COVID-19 spread is private social gatherings, so why keep restaurants, which provide an outlet for Oregonians that are taking a breath on the coast for a weekend trip or providing just enough income to help pay for rent – closed, he asked.
When restaurants close, entire supply chains are disrupted on the coast. Most restaurants on the coast are small family operations that do not have the cash reserves or technology in place to handle take out only like the big box restaurants in the valley.
“We must figure out a way to get our restaurants open,” Anderson said. “I simply ask for clear, concise metrics our local businesses need to meet to open, and justification or rationale if this status should be changed.”
Anderson concluded with a final thought: “Just as the governor isn’t taking ownership of the failed vaccine response, she isn’t demonstrating clear leadership for our most vulnerable businesses.”
Anderson represents coastal communities in Coos, Douglas, Lane, Lincoln, Tillamook, Yamhill and Polk Counties.
Senator Dick Anderson sen.Dickanderson@oregonlegislature.gov 503-986-1705
