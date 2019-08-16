As the manager of the Garibaldi Museum I never knew what it took for a museum to thrive and survive. Many years ago as a child I never appreciated the field trips to the local museums.
Growing up in Massachusetts there were many field trips to historical monuments and institutions. All I cared about was a day away from school with my friends, a typical view from a child’s eyes. I never appreciated what it took to erect the exhibits, what it took to maintain a building, or the people involved with making sure that the history being taught was informative and correct.
As an adult and a history lover I go to many museums. I guess all those childhood field trips really did rub off on me! Once again I never understood what it takes for a museum to keep the doors open to the public, or how they acquired the collections that they proudly display. I just wanted another piece of the history puzzle to connect and add to my knowledge.
As a museum manager I look at the Garibaldi Museum through many different glasses. From a child’s view who had to go on these field trips I put my manager’s hat on I feeling the I need to create a fun educational experience for children. I feel it is my responsibility that children catch the “history bug”. That is why I have created fun games for the children to play. If they walk away remembering just one little tidbit of history then we did a good job!
I also wear the patron glasses. What makes me want to visit a museum? Is it subject matter? Of course, why visit a museum that you don’t have any interest in? That is why as manager of a maritime museum I try to have something on exhibit for everyone who visits. I also enjoy museums that are organized, clean and not cluttered. Moving freely around exhibits is important, especially to the disabled.
Time to put those manager glasses on! Being a museum manager is not a job; it’s a life style. A life style you have to love to project your passion for history to everyone who walks through the door. But how do museums survive? It’s through community support. This support comes from people like you who enjoy having museums in their community. Some place to proudly go and relive history, a place to house your heritage collections so that the stories can be told for generations. Through community support we are able to keep our doors open. Every time someone comes in and pays an admission fee, every time a business donates an item for a fund raiser, every time someone sends a patron to the museum, just by attending events it’s support. Every time someone volunteers their time, or just stops in and says hello, it’s support. It is also very important that a museum gives back to the community by funding classroom studies, donating to the needy, and supporting other businesses and museums. We take pride in supporting education by offering free admission to the school children! As manager I want to say how much your support means to us! We feel very proud to be in a community that truly cares that museums survive. Thank you!!
Upcoming Garibaldi Museum Events:
Pirate’s Weekend – August 17 & 18, 2019
Come join the Garibaldi Museum, Tillamook County Library and Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad for a fun filled weekend of treasures! The museum will be hosting an adventure of obstacles to be completed on a treasure checklist and each checklist completed will earn children prizes! Tillamook County Library’s very own Captain Book will be here on Saturday, August 17th with the bookmobile to man one of our obstacle courses. OCSR will have a pirate adventure waiting on their train rides the whole weekend! Don’t miss this exciting time in Garibaldi!
Annual Model Boat Show -August 31 & September 1, 2019
Stop by and visit with model boat builders as they demonstrate the crafting of very intricate models.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.