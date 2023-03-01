Paul Welch

For many years, people thought heart disease and heart attacks were men’s problems. Research studies focused on men. Diagnoses and treatments were designed for men. Today, health professionals recognize that heart disease is the top killer of women, responsible for more deaths than all cancers combined. I think we can do something about that!

Yet just 44% of women say they know that cardiovascular disease is the top threat to their health, according to research in the American Heart Association journal, Circulation. Physically, a woman’s cardiovascular system is different from a man’s. Her heart and blood vessels are smaller. And she has a heart rate that tends to be higher at rest.

