As Ambulatory Medical Director at Adventist Health Tillamook, I have the pleasure of regularly interacting with many of my physician and provider peers locally and across our Adventist Health system. This allows me to hear what common diseases and healthcare concerns members in our community should be aware of, and colorectal cancer comes to mind as important to highlight this month because it can be easily detected and treated in its early stages. Currently, the five-year survival rate for colorectal cancer found early is 90%!
For today’s Medical Minute, I’ve invited one of my peers, Fredrick Foss, MD, who regularly performs colonoscopies and other colorectal surgery procedures right here in Tillamook, to share the importance of regular screening to prevent much more serious and invasive procedures if cancer is found.
Dr. Foss, what’s your take on what members of our community, especially those who have never had a colonoscopy before, should do to protect themselves from colorectal cancer?
Thanks, Dr. Welch.Colorectal cancer is a serious disease, recently linked to alcohol, tobacco and processed sugar as well as genetic predispositions. As the fourth most common cancer in the United States, it is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in men and third in women, which is such a shame because if caught early it has a very high survival rate. With these important facts in mind, it is equally important that you know how to take care of your colon as you get older. Consider the following tips:
• If you’re 45 or older, schedule a colonoscopy or get a Cologuard® collection kit through your provider. While not as accurate, the Cologuard® kit is a non-invasive test to detect precancer and cancer in your colon. Either screening is important to detect indicators that could be or eventually could lead to cancer. Most insurance plans cover either option.
• Consider getting screened earlier than age 45 if you have inflammatory bowel disease, certain genetic syndromes or a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps.
• And to protect your colon, no matter your age, include getting 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories you eat. As well, skip alcohol, tobacco and processed sugar. The benefits of fiber such as fresh fruits and vegetables with the skin left on or whole-grain starches and legumes are incredible while alcohol, tobacco and processed sugar are known to increase the risk of colorectal cancer.
I want to thank Dr. Foss for his contribution to this month’s Medical Minute. His experience in this area is greatly appreciated. Please remember that getting a colonoscopy is as easy as talking to your provider and scheduling a consultation with a surgeon at a hospital near you. Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider for more information to help protect your body for a long and cancer-free productive life!
Paul Welch, MD, is the Adventist Health Tillamook Ambulatory Medical Director. As a board-certified medical provider with decades of experience in both care and leadership, he provides strategies for all clinical practice settings to provide the best experience and outcomes for all patients in the communities that Adventist Health Tillamook serves.
