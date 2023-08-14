Annual adult wellness doctor visits play an important part in maintaining good long-term health, providing an excellent opportunity for you to talk to your doctor about your overall health, schedule preventive screenings and address any health concerns you may have. As Chief Medical Officer at Adventist Health Tillamook I’ve seen firsthand the importance of annual wellness visits, where early detection of health problems can easily affect outcomes and save lives.
There are many benefits to getting an annual wellness doctor visit. Here are just a few:
Early detection of health problems. Your doctor can check your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and other important health indicators. If they find any abnormalities, they can refer you to a specialist for further testing and treatment.
Preventive screenings. Your doctor can recommend preventive screenings based on your age, gender, and risk factors. These screenings can help detect health problems early, when they are most treatable.
Health education and counseling. Your doctor can provide you with information about healthy lifestyle habits, such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. They can also help you stop smoking and misusing alcohol or other substances that are damaging you.
Time to talk to your doctor about your health concerns. Annual wellness doctor visits give you a chance to talk to your doctor about any health concerns you may have. This is a good opportunity to discuss your symptoms, medications, and overall health goals.
Preparing for your visit
There are a few things you can do to prepare for your annual wellness doctor visit so that it can be as productive as possible. First, make a list of your health concerns. This will help you remember everything you want to talk to your doctor about. Second, bring a list of your current medications and allergies. Third, bring your medical history, if you have one. Please understand that if you have several medical conditions and/or have multiple health concerns that you would like to have addressed, your doctor will work with you to pick out the most immediately important topics to focus on first. In some cases, your doctor will ask you to return for a follow-up visit so that all of your health concerns can be given the time that they deserve.
Your health history and the questions that you have about your health care are important. During your visit, your doctor will ask about these things and that is why it’s good to be prepared. In addition to a conversation about your health, your doctor will perform a physical exam. The physical exam may include checking your blood pressure, weight, height, and other body structures specific to your health needs. Your doctor may also recommend blood tests or other evaluations.
After your physical exam, your doctor will talk to you about your results. They will discuss any health concerns you have and make recommendations for treatment or prevention. They will also review your medications and make sure you are taking them correctly. Bottom line, annual wellness doctor visits are an important part of maintaining good health.
Here are some statistics on the benefits of an annual wellness visit:
Cancer screening: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults who receive cancer screenings are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer at an early stage, when it is most treatable. For example, if men and women followed colorectal cancer screening guidelines, 33,000 lives would be saved each year in the U.S.
Heart disease: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, an estimated 80% of cardiovascular disease cases are preventable through annual checkups to help identify and treat risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.
Stroke: Almost 800,000 people have a stroke each year, more than 140,000 die and many survivors face disability. This is disturbing because about 80% of strokes are preventable through annual checkups can help identify risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.
Chronic diseases: Older adults are disproportionately affected by chronic conditions, such as diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease. Nearly 95% percent have at least one chronic condition, and nearly 80% have two or more. Annual checkups can help identify and manage chronic diseases, such as diabetes, asthma, and arthritis. This can help improve your quality of life and reduce your risk of complications.
I hope this information will help you make the important decision of scheduling an annual wellness visit with a local provider. By taking the simple step to see your doctor every year, you can improve your overall health and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases while living a full and joy-filled life.
In good health,
Dr. Paul Welch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.