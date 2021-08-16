A couple of weekends ago I attended a wedding and then the following day a funeral. As I was packing for these events I planned out what my family was to wear. While packing I understood that I was picking clothes for two celebrations, two very different celebrations. One that embodied the movement of one stage of life to another, and the other one stage of life to the end. Both these events required a certain attire and both brought families together. These two events carried tears as families closed a chapter on a part of their life and started another.
As I witnessed the events I was reminded of my own grief in different ways. At the wedding, my children ran around wild as ever, the newly weds shared cherished memories in the making and families celebrated the unification of two souls. Such a blessing to be a part of, but I was overly aware of my solidarity. There was so much joy to be shared but I could feel a part of me was missing. As I watched the traditions take place I could not help remembering my own wedding, which took me to my marriage and the untimely end of it.
The following day brought the heaviness of loss. Families come together to lay to rest a loved one. Memories were shared as children feeling the weight of loss clung to hurting parents. The passing of a soul was acknowledged. I am no stranger to grief. I lost my mother suddenly in 2009 and 2019 introduced me to widowhood. I was honored to participate in both events regardless of the reminder of my own grief.
My children and I participated in the funeral procession where I was quickly reminded the social effects Covid has had on people. What I understand of a procession is that the cars travel in a convoy to the final resting place of a loved one. I also know that there is a certain etiquette when in the precession, outside drivers allow the party to drive together and tend to wait until the party has passed before moving on with their own journey. Unfortunately this did not happen. The decorum of respect was slightly lost. This was not the only incident. The more I get out in public the more I have noticed a lack in manors. Peoples’ patience feel to run short and the ability to say excuse me, thank you or please has dwindled.
As we look around we take note of those who have died and how many people have been affected. Covid has caused loss of life in many forms, family, isolation, and canceling of celebrations are just a few. This sickness has changed life as we know it and left those standing in a sea of grief morning a loved one more common. We are all hurting from a major event in history. Covid has brought many forms of death, but manners should not be one of them. As we move about our day practice kindness and understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.