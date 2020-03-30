My wife is employed at a local small business part time and takes care of our prescription needs on the days she is in town. On Saturday the 21st she went in early to take advantage of smaller crowds to pick up needed items at Fred Meyer and medications at Safeway. When she went into Fred Meyer she was wearing a N95 mask and gloves because she is asthmatic and uses an inhaler for it. She also takes medication for atrial fibrillation. As she was going down an aisle in Fred Meyer a teenager passed her and said, “Drama Queen.” She did not respond.
Is this the way the world is now?
Gene Curie
Cloverdale
