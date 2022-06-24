Mass shooting equal national media coverage qual calls for gun safety legislation equal calls from the gun lobby and its allies and legislators: “Don’t let them take our guns!” With a corresponding rise in gun sales, legislative inaction, another mass shooting, we’ve all seen and mourned. Is this time different? Maybe. Maybe there will be a baby step of action from Congress, and if there is, however small the step, it will be a significant one. But it will remain up to the states to do the major lifting toward curbing the cycle of gun violence. Of course, funding mental health support is an important long-term answer, and gun safety laws are a more immediate answer.
Oregon has a Red Flag law, but gun violence (Oregon has had 4 mass shootings in 2022) requires a comprehensive set of laws and policies which cannot be addressed in a couple of ballot measures. LEVO (Lift Every Voice Oregon) chose the most effective laws to fight gun violence: Permit-to-Purchase, and Limit Magazine Size. These concepts are combined in IP17, an initiative petition circulating to get this law up for a vote on the November ballot. There is a deadline of July 8, for getting enough signatures into the LEVO office, so the clock is ticking.
Please take action by first learning about IP17 on the LEVO website: lifteveryvoiceoregon.com. You can, if you have a printer and a first-class stamp, print an individual petition, sign it, put it in an envelope, put the stamp on it, and send it in in time to reach the office before July 8. If you don’t have a computer, or just would prefer to sign a regular petition and let the petition circulator (me in Tillamook or someone in your area) worry about getting it in in time, you can call me and we’ll figure out how to enable you to learn about IP17 and sign the petition. In order to legally sign the petition, you must be an active registered Oregon voter. It is illegal for you to sign for another person. It is illegal for you to sign an IP17 petition more than once. It is illegal for you to sign any petition when you are not qualified to sign it. Don’t call me if you only want to argue about gun laws; write a letter to the editor and have a larger audience. Please do call me if you are interested in saving lives through reasonable and effective gun safety laws. Please call between the hours of 1 pm and 8 pm any day from now until July 1 in order to meet the deadline. Don’t be confused by the phone number; I use a MagicJack phone connection, so the number is different, slightly, from the old Tillamook prefix you’re used to seeing, and the message, if I can’t pick the phone up, will mention MagicJack and not my name. That number is: 503-742-3786. Let’s save some lives.
Kathy Blevins
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.