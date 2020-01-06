Hi, My doctor set up an appointment for me to see a physical therapist as I was having balancing problems. The therapist checked me out thoroughly and strongly urged me to attend Tai Chi classes to help me regain balance control.
Since I was a member of the Tillamook YMCA, I checked their postings and found that they had multiple Tai Chi classes along with many other exercise classes.
At 84 years of age, I thought that I had nothing to lose and perhaps the Tai Chi class just might be helpful so I signed up.
When I attended my first class, I felt like a duck out of water. There were at least a dozen other people in the class (of varying ages, but none even close to mine, but I said “Oh well, give it your best shot”. The teacher made me feel very welcome and helped to ease my anxiety when she told me to only do what I felt comfortable doing. She also said “You can’t do anything wrong”. The movements were very slow and gentle and very shortly I relaxed and began to fit in. We went through a series of exercises and then took a short break. It was during the break that a number of the other students came over to chat and make me feel welcome; that really put me at ease. After the break, we resumed exercising until the session ended. Whew, I survived the first class and found that I really enjoyed it. The teacher was a very likeable and knowledgeable person and the classmates made me feel welcome. Life was good.
After attending the second Tai Chi class, I decided that I had a couple other physical issues that the beginning Yoga class might help to alleviate, so with the Tai Chi teachers encouragement, I began taking the Yoga classes.
Once again I found that the teacher was aware of my physical needs and concerns and she assured me that doing the exercises with the class would definitely be beneficial for my body. She also emphasized that I should not do any exercise that I was not comfortable with, such as those that might put stress on my arthritic shoulder. Once again the classmates were very welcoming and it did not take too long to feel like I was part of a very friendly group.
Over the year plus that I have been attending the YMCA exercise classes (now 85 years of age), I have added the Enhanced Fitness class and also go to the gym to lift moderate weights, work at the rowing machine and also use the treadmill.
The YMCA class teachers in every case are very knowledegable, caring people who do their best to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome.
I suggest that you give yourself a beautiful Christmas or New Years gift by signing up at the Tillamook YMCA to gradually improve your physical capabilities and get more out of life.
Joseph Gluzinski
Tillamook
