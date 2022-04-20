The healthcare staffing crisis is explained in my industry as a supply issue: In other words, there are simply not enough qualified staff available for all of the hospitals and clinics that need them. As everyone knows, finding qualified employees in Tillamook County is a big problem and Adventist Health Tillamook is no exception. Tillamook Bay Community College is the single largest resource for highly trained workers, including Registered Nurses, EMTs, Phlebotomists and Medical Assistants. These important and sought-after roles are ideal for people who want to serve their family and friends in the area they grew up in and love.
Supporting this bond measure is critical to have high quality care in our community. Our local healthcare providers including Adventist Health but also Tillamook County Community Health Centers, The Rinehart Clinic, local fire departments and fire districts all need highly trained staffing. The Oregon Legislature has allocated 8 million dollars to TBCC with a requirement that TBCC matches these funds. If that happens, TBCC will build a health care education building on land they already own, creating a facility that will provide students with the best education opportunities that will supply local healthcare with staffing to provide the best care to our coworkers, neighbors, family and friends.
A Yes for TBCC vote is a vote for the future of healthcare in our community.
Personally, I am not a fan of big government or unreasonable government spending. I have found TBCC to be an excellent steward of funds. Their leadership has made excellent decisions over the course of the last two decades to ensure that we have excellent college education opportunities. It is my opinion that our future depends on a strong community college.
Please join me in voting Yes for TBCC!
Eric Swanson, President
Adventist Health Tillamook
