The front-page story of the Headlight Herald January 25,2022 issue read “Tillamook Bay South Jetty funding request of $62M approved.”
The second paragraph states: “The funding comes from the $22.81 billion in supplemental funding provided in two recently enacted laws (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and 2022 Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act) … This is a triumphant success for Tillamook County and for the state Oregon.”
The article explains the histories of the North and South Jetties, stating that in order for the jetties to provide a safe passage for boats the jetties must be lined up. The North Jetty was repaired in 2009 but the South Jetty was not and has deteriorated, which results in a deadly combination of waves and currents.
These hazardous conditions have caused deaths and injuries over the years. The article interviewed a retired Coast Guard veteran who said he knows some “very tough fishermen” who will not cross the bar because it is so dangerous.
The dangers affect fishermen, recreational and commercial. The article states that the risk has stopped commercial fishermen from delivering their product to the Port of Garibaldi. Creating a safe passage between the jetties will result in more jobs and positive economic impact for Garibaldi and the surrounding area.
On March 31, 2021, President Joe Biden unveiled his $2.3 trillion Infrastructure and American Jobs Plan. After many negotiations, President Biden signed the bipartisan bill which provided funds for many projects and jobs, one of them being improvement of the South Jetty.
I am a life-long Democrat because it is my belief that we are all Americans, and that the welfare of all of us must be our goal. I am proud of our Democratic president who got the ball rolling on this important bill that eventually passed with bipartisan votes. Yes, progress can be a reality if we work together for the welfare of all.
I want to join with others to help all Americans experience a “safer passage” through life’s turbulent waters. I have been very fortunate in my life. I am not wealthy but I have enough. My vision of The American Dream is not one where we all live a life of luxury, but one where everyone has at least enough to live life with dignity. We all want to live a life with dignity, don’t we?
Repair of the South Jetty will create a “safe passage” in and out of the Port of Garibaldi. In the future when you go between the jetties and are not praying for your life, or you see commercial fishing boats bring their catch into the Port, remember that it is a result of Americans working together for the good of all.
Mark Cavatorta
Hebo,OR
