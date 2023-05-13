This bill allows a child of 10 to have an abortion or gender change support without parental knowledge. Do you support that, dear Tillamook County resident? Do you even care? Our State Senator, Suzanne Weber. is suing the Oregon Legislature for not following the sponsorship rules which allowed this piece of legislation to advance through the legislature without anyone, including the sponsor of the bill to know what is in it. A violation of the rules which she tried to correct and was not allowed to on the floor, so she is suing the Oregon Legislature. Our Oregon Legislature is a Mini Swamp trying to emulate the Massive Swamp that is Washington DC’s National Legislative body, which passes bills without reading them. If you don’t like the way things are going here in Oregon, it is because you are not paying attention. Contact your elected representative, ask them questions. Ask your Democratic representative if they support this bill? Ask them.
Dixie Gainer
