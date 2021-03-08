Freedom of speech has limits. Jill Williams in her letter with the heading "Hypocrisy runs deep" made the statement "Freedom of speech has no limit!" and that's incorrect. Slander and libel are two instances that come to mind, but there's more. Words that one speaks have consequences and the speaker is morally responsible, even where not legally liable. The high school bully cannot hide behind freedom of speech, nor can the spouse batterer. Freedom of speech does not permit harassing or threatening another either in person or on-line. And when someone's speech incites a lynch mob or a capitol takeover mob they have gone beyond the protection of freedom of speech. Sure, say what you want, disagree with anyone, but that protection stops when you harm another.
-John Tenny, Pacific City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.