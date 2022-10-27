By the time you read this, the City of Garibaldi and “former mayor” Judy Riggs will have been notified in an “intent to sue” document that they are to be named defendants in a whistle-blower lawsuit.
I am aware of this document’s pending arrival because I, among others, have been asked to testify on behalf of the plaintiff, were this to go to trial. The plaintiff, for the sake of anonymity, either is or was associated with the City staff within the last two years.
I am in the process of verifying when I can release the document because this impacts more than just the City.
Without getting into sharp specifics, I will tell you that the neglected accounting and CPA financial audits during Judy Riggs’ term as mayor are major components. Because Judy Riggs is on the budget committee for the Port of Garibaldi and is a director on the Tillamook County Transportation board, it would appear any litigation could risk the integrity of monetary matters she has participated in for these entities.
Once I receive official confirmation, I will acquire the document and share it with you.
Why would I testify for the plaintiff against the City? Because most of what I’m aware of at this time is already on public record.
